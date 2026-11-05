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Inside Science: In the Company of Pandas at the National Zoo
3 days ago
Giant pandas have captivated human observers for centuries. Like people, they have strong individual personalities, quirks, habits, likes, and dislikes. In an online afternoon lecture/seminar, Brandie Smith, panda expert and director at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, will share stories of working with the pandas who have called the National Zoo home.