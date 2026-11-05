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Four Mount Vernon and Midtown parcels are up for auction this month, including buildings on Biddle, Howard, Morton and Tyson streets
By Ed Gunts,6 days ago
A nearly block-long row of apartments on Biddle Street is up for auction in a sale conducted by Alex Cooper Auctioneers in cooperation with Harbor Stone Advisors. Four carriage houses on Morton Street – once targeted for conversion to 64 apartments – are hitting the auction block as well.