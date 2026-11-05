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Federal Judge Sides With Harvard, Ends Francesca Gino's Tenure Lawsuit
By Mike Chen,6 days ago
A federal judge has ruled against former Harvard Business School professor Francesca Gino in her lawsuit over the university’s decision to strip her of tenure, finding that no reasonable jury could conclude Harvard acted dishonestly, without a reasonable basis, or in violation of its own procedures. The ruling, handed down Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, marks a major win for Harvard in a case that has drawn national attention to how universities investigate research misconduct.