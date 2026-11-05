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Air Pollution Emerges as Second Leading Risk Factor for Lung Cancer Deaths
6 days ago
Chinmay Jani, MD, explains how air pollution and asbestos contribute to lung cancer deaths beyond tobacco. In an analysis of Global Burden of Disease data across the 10 most populous countries from 1990 to 2019 published in eClinicalMedicine, tobacco remained the leading risk factor for lung cancer mortality, but air pollution-associated lung cancer mortality increased by 25% globally.1 Asbestos-associated mortality declined overall, but the rate in the US remained twice the global average.