undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
South Hill Truck Theft Victim Tracks Down Thief, Catches Her Mid-Title Switch
By Nicole Black,5 days ago
A Pierce County man who found his stolen truck parked with a stranger inside ended up holding her for deputies himself, and what investigators discovered afterward added a strange twist: paperwork suggesting she was trying to put the vehicle in her own name. The confrontation unfolded Tuesday afternoon in South Hill after the truck had been stolen just hours earlier.
25