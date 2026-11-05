undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warm Springs Man Indicted on Five Felonies, Accused of Strangling Two Kids
By Samuel Hansen,6 days ago
A federal grand jury in Portland has indicted a 25-year-old Warm Springs man on five felony assault charges after prosecutors say he strangled two children and an adult partner, leaving both kids with facial swelling and bruising that officers documented at the scene. Cedrick Bruce Davis faces charges stemming from alleged events between Oct. 19 and Oct. 22, including two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of assault by strangulation.