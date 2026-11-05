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Live Here, Shop Here: Who supports our community?
By Onpoint Community Credit Union, Lake View VillageKruse Village,6 days ago
Live Here, Shop Here — Shop Local Series by The Review. Think about the last community festival you attended, the youth sports team you cheered for or the school fundraiser that brought neighbors together. Chances are, local businesses helped make it happen. Throughout our communities, businesses do much more...