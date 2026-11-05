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IEEE Program Schools Preuniversity Educators On Tech Topics
By Debra Gulick,5 days ago
Now in their third year, the IEEE TryEngineering educator sessions continue to empower preuniversity teachers with specialized professional development programs on engineering topics and classroom-tested lessons. This year’s sessions, held across the United States, have focused on educating teachers about artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology. One session was held in...