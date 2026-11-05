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Point Loma Courts Swarm With 2,400 Players as Pickleball Nationals Return
By Kamal Jenkins,6 days ago
More than 2,400 players descended on Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma this week as a national pickleball tournament kicked off in San Diego, turning the waterfront facility into a sprawling hub of paddles, shouted scores, and a sport still riding an explosive growth curve. The scene marks the second straight year the city has hosted the sport's marquee event, and organizers have scaled up the venue to match the demand.