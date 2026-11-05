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Infantino bids farewell to Cristiano with a touching message: you have inspired generations
By Magdy Obaid,5 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement did not go unnoticed at the very summit of world football. Just hours after the Portuguese legend announced he was hanging up his national team shirt after 23 years of glory, FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued an exceptional farewell message placing Ronaldo in a standing reached only by a select few.