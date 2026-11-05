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Software squeezes more data out of Webb Telescope for imaging exoplanets
By John Timmer,6 days ago
Software optimizes a physical model of the telescope to reduce noise. With a huge and still-growing catalog of exoplanets, researchers are eager to take the next steps: trying to infer what conditions are like on them, either by imaging them directly or by capturing the light that has passed through their atmosphere. Both are substantial challenges, given the presence of stars that are far, far brighter than light that has come to us via the planet.