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Conference League: Poor Atalanta draw with Kairat Almaty thanks to Krstovic
By Gianluca Minchiotti,5 days ago
On matchday four of the Conference League, Atalanta 1-1 Kairat Almaty. In the fourth round of the Conference League, Atalanta draw 1-1 at home against Kairat Almaty. Atalanta fall behind, but Krstovic levels in the second half. The home side move to 4 points in the standings, while the Kazakh team move to 2. Sarri's side create very few chances. They concede early in the second half and come under pressure again before substitute Krstovic salvages a point late on.