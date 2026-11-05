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Where Winds Meet outlines features, updates, and first anniversary rewards arriving in its November 13 update
By Chris Neal,5 days ago
The Goose Overlord is back on YouTube to tell Where Winds Meet fans all about some of the various features and first anniversary goodies they can gather up as part of the multiplayer RPG’s upcoming content update on November 13th, and in all seriousness, the freebies being handed out to mark the milestone do appear to be quite generous indeed.