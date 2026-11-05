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BYU Athletics and Trucordia announce expanded corporate sponsorship with new helmet branding
By Jon McBride,6 days ago
PROVO, Utah — BYU Athletics and Trucordia have announced an expanded corporate sponsorship agreement. Under the multiyear agreement, the company’s logo will appear on BYU football helmet bumpers. Trucordia, one of the nation’s leading insurance brokerages, helps businesses and individuals find the coverage solutions they need to protect...