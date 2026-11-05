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Conference League: poor Atalanta draw with Kairat Almaty thanks to Krstovic
By Gianluca Minchiotti,5 days ago
Conference League matchday four: Atalanta 1-1 Kairat Almaty. On matchday four of the Conference League, Atalanta draw 1-1 at home to Kairat Almaty. After falling behind, Atalanta draw level through Krstovic in the second half. The hosts move to 4 points, while the Kazakh side rise to 2. Sarri's side create very few chances and fall behind early in the second half. Kairat threaten again before substitute Krstovic salvages a point late on.