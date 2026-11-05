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DC Universe Online showcases the free goodies players can get for helping its Extra Life charity drive
By Chris Neal,6 days ago
DC Universe Online is going to be joining in on the Extra Life charity effort again this year. This is a foregone conclusion for regular fans considering this superheroic MMO is under Daybreak’s umbrella. What’s new is the variety of shiny items players can get if they can help the Dimensional Ink team reach some fundraising milestones.