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Texas Instruments adds pre-certified multiprotocol module and advanced IO-Link master to expand industrial communication portfolio
3 days ago
TI said that its multiprotocol industrial communication portfolio enables fast, reliable data exchange between control units and field devices. Texas Instruments announced two new devices that the company said are designed to enable seamless interoperability across increasingly complex factory automation, robotics and Industrial Internet of Things systems. The company said...