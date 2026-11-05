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Grimdark multiplayer ARPG Wolcen 2 dates its second closed alpha test for November 26
By Chris Neal,5 days ago
Back in August, we first got word of Wolcen 2, a grim and foreboding sequel to the multiplayer ARPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, which is most infamous as being a game that was effectively abandoned by its developer. Well, if you’ve forgiven and forgotten about all of that but missed out on the game’s first alpha test, a second closed alpha has now been scheduled.