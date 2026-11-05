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Congresswoman-elect Jessica Killin talks with KRDO13 after declaring victory in CD-5
By Abby Smith,6 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Democrat Jessica Killin declares victory in race for Colorado's 5th Congressional District. It's been arguably the most heated race for Colorado's 5th Congressional District ever. Political ads in every commercial break, mailers filling up your mailbox; everyone has heard about this race. Killin ran...