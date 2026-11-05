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Portugal before and with Cristiano Ronaldo: a story of inspiration that changed the face of history
By Abobakr El Mokadem,3 days ago
The legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, surprised football fans today, Thursday, by retiring from international football with the Portugal national team, after a historic career with "the Navigators". The decision came weeks after his dispute with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, which saw him leave the team's camp during the last international break.