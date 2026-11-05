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How you can see Tony Award-winning play ‘The Humans’ in Birmingham
By Madelyn Alexander,6 days ago
You won’t want to miss your chance to see this drama-filled, thrilling, Tony Award-winning play brought to life by a talented local cast. Theatre Downtown in Birmingham will premiere “The Humans” on Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 22, 2026. The play’s Alabama premiere will be directed by Dennis McLernon, a recently-retired theater professor at UAB.