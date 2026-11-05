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Parker Washington, Derrick Henry Props and Odds for Jaguars vs Ravens Week 9 TNF Clash
By Brian Twining,6 days ago
Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 9 as the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) head to Baltimore to face Derrick Henry and the Ravens (4-4) at M&T Bank Stadium. Jacksonville enters atop the AFC South behind an explosive offense led by Parker Washington’s brilliance outside, and in-play for a first round bye. Baltimore, meanwhile, is just trying to stay afloat amid their QB crisis, by riding Henry’s legs. As a result, tonight’s spotlight sits brightest on King Henry and Parker Washington. So, here is a quick look at the game odds and player props for both stars.