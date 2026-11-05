undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Timothée Chalamet Joins Kylie Jenner at Her Go-To Girls’ Night Spot
By Sophie Wang,4 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." There's nothing like a Sushi Park outing. Over the years, the celebrity-favorite restaurant has doubled as Los Angeles's unofficial runway, with paparazzi stationed on the other side of the famed balcony, cameras in hand and ready to snap photos of the establishment's starry patrons. Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, and the Jenner sisters are particular staples of the West Hollywood eatery, but we've also seen everyone from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to the hard-to-spot Mary-Kate Olsen. Typically, the dinners double as GNOs, although on occasion—as was the case last night—Timothée Chalamet has gotten the invite to join his partner for a sushi roll or two.