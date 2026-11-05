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Sung Jin Park’s Kid Echo Captures the Rebellious Spirit of Youth in 2000s Seoul
6 days ago
Growing up in Seoul, South Korea in the 1980s, the photographer Sung Jin Park first came to picture-making by way of rock album covers. “They were particularly interesting at that time, and they were perhaps my first casual encounter with photography,” the artist tells W. He didn’t get behind the camera himself until he was a 17-year-old student at Pratt University in New York, where he frequented museums to take in the work of Walker Evans, Paul Strand, and Diane Arbus. “I never really had artistic heroes in particular. I was more interested in certain photos or photo books from some of these photographers,” Park adds. “Bruce Davidson’s Brooklyn Gangs and Diane Arbus’s Aperture monograph were some of my favorites in my early years. Tokyo Lucky Hole by Nobuyoshi Araki was a very impressive one, as well.”