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KENNY HICKEY: TYPE O NEGATIVE Was Offered 'A Lot Of Money' To Play One PETER STEELE Tribute Concert
3 days ago
In a new interview with the HardLore podcast, ex-TYPE O NEGATIVE guitarist Kenny Hickey once again spoke about the possibility of teaming up with the other surviving members of TYPE O NEGATIVE to stage a Peter Steele tribute concert with various guest musicians. Asked what kind of offers he and his former bandmates are getting to play live again, Kenny said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've had offers, yes. We got offered one show for a lot of money. We couldn't do one show for a lot of money. It's such a large undertaking. It would have to be a lot of shows for a lot of money. To get the band back together, to figure the music out again, to get a visual going for the show, everything you would need, find a guy that can pull [Peter's vocals] off with taste, never mind his bass playing. The bass playing is the hardest thing. There's a lot of guys running around singing with a deep voice pretending they're Peter, but play bass like him? Forget it. Nobody can play bass like him."