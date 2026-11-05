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McKee's high court pick faces scrutiny over abortion views following email from ex
By BRIAN CRANDALL, NBC 10 NEWS,6 days ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee's pick to Rhode Island's high court faces a rocky start to his confirmation process that is about to get underway. A woman who says she is Superior Court Judge Luis Matos' ex-girlfriend from more than 30 years ago has written an unflattering message to lawmakers, claiming Matos had staunch anti-abortion views, got her pregnant, and she had an abortion.
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