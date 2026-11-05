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Jeimily Robles, 28, Arrest in Carrollsburg Place SW Stabbing
4 days ago
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest made in a stabbing that occurred in Southwest. On Thursday, October 22, 2026, at approximately 8:13 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1200 block of Carrollsburg Place, Southwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, an adult female was located conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
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