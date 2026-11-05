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Tatierra Munlyn, 32, Arrested for Northwest Assault
4 days ago
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest made in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest. On Saturday, January 17, 2026, at approximately 10:51 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.