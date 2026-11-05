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New Video | MPD Seeking Suspect in New York Avenue Shooting
4 days ago
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who shot a victim in Northeast. On Thursday, September 24, 2026, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the suspect stole items from a store in the 1500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. As he exited, two employees, including an armed special police officer, confronted him. The suspect assaulted them and used pepper spray, then gained control of the special police officer’s firearm and fired one round, striking an uninvolved bystander. The officer regained control of the weapon before the suspect fled the scene on a scooter. The bystander and the special police officer were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The second employee was not injured.