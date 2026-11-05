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Colby-Sawyer’s MSW Program Sets Jennifer Crossett ’26 on a New Path
By Mary McLaughlin,6 days ago
When Jennifer Crossett ’26 MSW started as a student in the Master of Social Work program, she envisioned making a career change and becoming a clinical social worker after graduation. Prior to enrolling in the MSW program, she had spent a decade working in higher education, holding several leadership positions at Southern New Hampshire University.