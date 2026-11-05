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Police Identify Gaithersburg Man Fatally Shot in Rockville
By Patrick Herron,6 days ago
Montgomery County Police have identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s fatal shooting in Rockville as 33-year-old Richard Ulysses Hernandez of Gaithersburg. At approximately 12:25 a.m. on November 4, Rockville City Police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) personnel responded to the 200 block of North Washington Street for a report of a person lying in the roadway.
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