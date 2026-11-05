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USMNT's Gold Cup path to look different as Concacaf unveils revamped group-stage format
By Chuck Booth,6 days ago
For the United States men's national team to win their first Concacaf Gold Cup since 2021, they'll now need to contend with a new format in the 2027 edition. The tournament will run from June 17 through July 11, with major changes coming to the group stage. It will still include only 16 teams, but instead of those teams being split into four groups of four teams each, they'll now be split into only two eight-team groups. Fifteen of those teams will qualify via the Gold Cup preliminary round and join guest nation Saudi Arabia in the tournament.