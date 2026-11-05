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Mary in the Junkyard Brings British Folkloric-Indie to Portland
By Starly Lou Riggs,6 days ago
While ordering a coffee this week, I heard a song on the cafe speakers that felt sneakily familiar. In truth, I’ve been hearing it all over: that playful guitar riff followed by a lilting croon of “and there is nothing to see here except sweetness.” Recognizing it as the album I’d just been looping in my own headphones all week, I smiled. It is with a special kind of melancholy that the song “Blood” by Mary in the Junkyard pierces the ear and finds its way into the heart. And soon, onto the stage of Mississippi Studios, as Mary in the Junkyard make their way to Portland Friday, November 6.