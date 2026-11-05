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Renowned Stylist & Mogul John Frieda Leaves Legacy of Innovation
By American Salon Staff,5 days ago
The beauty industry is mourning the loss of John Frieda, the legendary British hairstylist and entrepreneur who founded a salon and hair-care empire and counted Princess Diana, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Mick Jagger, Madonna, and Paul McCartney among his clientele. Frieda passed away peacefully at age 75 surrounded by family, according...