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Michael Penix looks to rebound in Spain after Falcons’ ‘hard to watch’ game against Buccaneers
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
MADRID (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. understandably had a hard time in the video room watching his performance in the Atlanta Falcons’ shutout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Penix threw four interceptions in heavy rain as the Falcons lost 16-0 last Sunday to drop to 3-5 for the season. But the Falcons QB said looking at what went wrong was necessary for the team to have a chance to bounce back in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid.