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Rural Action project offers extended flood maps
By Dani Kington,5 days ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — Athens County residents have a new tool to better understand flood risk, thanks to a project led by Rural Action. The project expands flood maps for Athens County into areas that did not yet have flood maps available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Like the FEMA maps, the Rural Action maps visualize the 100-year floodplain, highlighting areas that have historically flooded on average every 100 years or more.