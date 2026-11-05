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Cincinnati police seek help finding suspect in vehicle theft, credit card fraud
By WKRC,6 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle and using someone else’s credit cards. Officers said the vehicle was stolen from a residence on Marlowe Avenue near Hamilton Avenue on Sunday. Police said the suspect then took the van and the victims’ cards to the UDF on Hamilton Avenue near Galbraith, where he made purchases.
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