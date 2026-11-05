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2026 Alabama (AHSAA) high school football opening round playoff pairings
6 days ago
Dreams of a 2026 Alabama high school football state championship get underway this weekend with the start of the 61st Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Football Playoffs. This year the AHSAA will crown eight state champs, up from seven last year, after the governing’s body split the private schools away from the public schools earlier this year.