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Duval Sports D1 Final Top 25 High School Football Power Rankings
By Andre Ellis,4 days ago
Northeast Fl- The 2026 regular season has produced some outstanding football across Northeast Florida. Raines and Columbia finished undefeated, Mandarin captured a dramatic rivalry victory, Bolles knocked off an undefeated opponent, and Creekside tied its best regular-season record in school history. The postseason now gives these programs an opportunity to...