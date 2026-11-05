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Massachusetts National Guard armory in Fall River named after local hero to reopen after renovations
By Ken Paiva,6 days ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Massachusetts National Guard is holding an official rededication and reopening ceremony of the Sgt. Robert J. Barrett Fall River Armory on Monday, November 9th. The facility at 1089 Dwelly Street is being officially reoccupied following the completion of an extensive multi-year renovation project valued...
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