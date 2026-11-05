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Why Tetracycline Resistance Persists on Low-Use Dairy Farms
By Andrea Bedford,6 days ago
A dairy farm can make a concerted effort to limit antimicrobial use and still have resistance genes represented in its cattle microbiome. Tetracycline resistance is one example. Recent research from the University of Wisconsin found these genes remained common on farms reporting relatively low antimicrobial use, raising questions about how resistance persists and what veterinarians should consider when making treatment decisions.