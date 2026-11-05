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Former ASU standout Jordyn Tyson practicing for Saints for first time since preseason injury
By DAMON ALLRED,4 days ago
Former Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson returned to New Orleans Saints practice this week for the first time since a preseason hamstring injury. Tyson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice on the Saints’ injury report as New Orleans comes out of its bye week with a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.