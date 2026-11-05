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Stevens INI researchers use generative AI to fill gaps in brain wiring maps
3 days ago
Researchers from the Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (Stevens INI) at the Keck School of Medicine of USC have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that helps fill gaps in brain wiring maps made with diffusion MRI, a type of scan that traces the brain’s nerve fiber pathways. This could help researchers study how key brain connections change with aging and disease.