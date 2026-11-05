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Lucas Arruda on Memory and the Art of Seeing
3 days ago
Over the last two decades, Lucas Arruda has cultivated a body of work that feels intimate and expansive, where the horizon stretches beyond geography and light becomes a language unto itself. Painted on modestly scaled canvases that ask the viewer to move closer, his compositions carry an immense sense of space. They arise from observation, recollection, and intuition, gathering fragments of lived experience into landscapes that hover between dawn and dusk, presence and remembrance. Every brushstroke holds its breath, allowing atmosphere to settle with extraordinary delicacy.