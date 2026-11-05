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Pokémon's 30th Anniversary's UPC release: Target vs. Best Buy
6 days ago
As Nov. 6 nears, many Pokémon Trading Card Game fans are trying to decide how to best approach release day for the 30th Anniversary's Ultra Premium Collection. The product, which comes with 30 packs and two exclusive cards, isn't cheap — and most retailers won't be getting much stock. If you're truly intent on getting the UPC on day one, though, you're probably debating between a Target store versus a Best Buy location. Each retailer will handle the UPC's release a little differently.