undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rust Premium officially confirmed and it’s not what players feared
6 days ago
It's the first Thursday of the month, which means Rust servers have been wiped. According to the Printed and Polished patch notes, this update is mostly focused on optimization and ensuring the game is in the best possible state. However, there is one entry that stands out. We finally have information about Rust Premium, and many fans will be happy to hear that it's not a Battle Pass.