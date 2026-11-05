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Hawai’i AG Lopez urges passage of federal Kids Online Safety Act
6 days ago
Hawai’i Attorney General Anne Lopez and her counterparts around the country are urging Congress to pass legislation to strengthen online protections for children and teens. The National Association of Attorneys General, representing the states’ chief legal officers, sent a letter encouraging passage of the Kids Online Safety Act, Senate Bill 1748. Lopez is one of 13 members of the association’s executive committee.