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Wellness Wednesday: What causes recurrent UTIs and how urogynecology can help
By Zac Carlisle,6 days ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - On this week’s Wellness Wednesday segment, nurse practitioner Kathyrn Smith Hilbert with North Mississippi Health Services’ urogynecology department discussed the specialty’s focus, why repeat urinary tract infections occur, and the proactive measures patients can take. Watch the interview in the video above. North...