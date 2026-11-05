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Fashion Valley's JCPenney Would Fall Under Simon's Scaled-Back 410-Unit Housing Plan
By Ben J. Costas,6 days ago
The JCPenney department store anchoring Fashion Valley mall could soon be torn down, along with a neighboring Firestone Tire building and a vacant strip mall, to make way for 410 housing units, restaurants and retail space. Simon Property Group, the mall's owner, laid out the revived proposal during a Wednesday meeting of the Mission Valley Planning Group.