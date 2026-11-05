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Oregon State expert explains how new lawmakers prepare
By News Staff,6 days ago
OREGON - Democrats are riding what they're calling the Big Blue Wave into a new era in Washington after multiple victories. Now newly elected members of the House and Senate are preparing for their first terms. They convene at noon on Jan. 3. Christopher Stout, a political science professor at Oregon State University, explained what these new members are doing during this transition period. Building relationships is a top priority.
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